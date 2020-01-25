Mitsubishi Recalls Monteros To Fix Takata NADI Airbags

Mitsubishi recalls 20,000 Montero vehicles because the airbags may explode, or underinflate.

January 25, 2020 — Mitsubishi is recalling 20,000 model year 1998-2000 Montero vehicles equipped with Takata non-azide driver inflators (NADIs) at risk of exploding.

In addition, the inflators may not properly deploy the airbags and cause them to underinflate.

The inflators can absorb moisture because of faulty seals, and the moisture can affect the airbag propellant, ammonium nitrate.

Mitsubishi is working on how to repair the problem, but the automaker expects the recall to begin March 22, 2020.

Montero owners with questions should call 888-648-7820 and ask about recall number SR-20-001.

