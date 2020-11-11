Tesla Touchscreen Warranty Adjustment Program Announced

Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles have touchscreens that can go black.

November 11, 2020 — A Tesla touchscreen warranty adjustment program has been announced following complaints about blank or black touchscreens in Model S and Model X vehicles built before March 2018.

The Model S and Model X vehicles are equipped with 8GB embedded MultiMediaCards (eMMCs) in the media control unit (MCUs), but the automaker says the components can malfunction.

Customers say the Tesla touchscreen warranty program is needed because driving is dangerous without the video and audio features of the touchscreens. A black touchscreen means a loss of the infotainment system, navigation, rearview camera images and climate control systems.

In addition, Model S and Model X owners say the touchscreen problems place limits on the ability to charge the batteries.

In addition to a black Touchscreen, a driver may receive an alert indicating problems with a memory storage device.

Terms of the Tesla Touchscreen Warranty Adjustment Program

According to the Tesla touchscreen warranty adjustment program, Tesla will repair or replace the 8GB eMMC for free, based on the terms and conditions of the original basic limited warranty. Tesla will replace the 8GB eMMC with a 64GB eMMC, retaining the NVIDIA Tegra infotainment processor.

The touchscreen warranty coverage period applies to affected Model S and Model X vehicles with less than 100,000 miles and within eight years starting from the date the vehicle was first put into service or delivered by Tesla.

"The Warranty Adjustment Program applies only to Model S and Model X vehicles built before March 2018. Model S and Model X vehicles built during and after March 2018, as well as all Infotainment Upgrades, are not equipped with the 8GB eMMC, and parts other than the 8GB eMMC are not included in this Warranty Adjustment Program." - Tesla

Tesla says it isn't aware of any crashes or injuries related to touchscreen failures and alleges the "condition has no impact on basic vehicle driving functionality and controllability."

If you own a Model S or Model X affected by the Tesla touchscreen warranty adjustment program, the automaker says you can continue driving your vehicle. But no repairs or replacements will occur unless your vehicle’s 8GB eMMC is experiencing a malfunction due to accumulated wear during the touchscreen warranty adjustment program period.

Tesla may reimburse Model X and Model S customers who paid for repairs for the specific touchscreen parts related to the malfunctions. Tesla says it will send an additional notice within 90 days with the terms and conditions for reimbursements.

Tesla further says it will contact owners of affected Model S and Model X vehicles with "more information on reimbursement eligibility, terms and conditions, and how to request reimbursements by or before February 2021."

Tesla's touchscreens have been causing the automaker headaches in 2020 based on federal and court actions.

First, the automaker was sued for alleged touchscreen problems in 2014-2016 Model S and 2015-2016 Model X vehicles. Then the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a federal investigation into touchscreen failures in 2012-2015 Tesla Model S cars.