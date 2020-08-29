Volvo XC60 SUVs Recalled For Loose Windshield Wipers

Volvo recalls 97,000 vehicles after assembly mistakes caused loose wiper arm nuts.

August 29, 2020 — A Volvo XC60 windshield wiper recall includes more than 97,000 SUVs, with 87,226 XC60s recalled in the U.S. and 9,867 recalled in Canada.

According to Volvo, the 2018-2020 XC60 vehicles may have nuts that secure the front windshield wipers that may not be tight enough. A loose nut could cause the wiper arm to enter the wrong position, causing problems for a driver when using the wipers.

The wrong torque was used in the assembly plant due to faulty specifications.

According to Volvo, "[a]nalysis shows that calculations didn’t take the complete screw joint frictions and all dimensional tolerances into account when specifying the torque."

Volvo dealers will tighten the nuts holding the front windshield wiper arms once the recall begins October 26, 2020.

Volvo XC60 owners may contact the automaker at 866-870-2046 and use recall number R10044.