Bentley Bentayga SUVs Recalled For Seat Problems

Bentley recalls more than 2,000 SUVs with second-row seats that may fail in crashes.

May 2, 2022 — More than 2,000 Bentley Bentayga SUVs are recalled because the second-row seats may not be installed correctly in the 2021-2022 vehicles.

The problem is the seats that may not be locked on all the seat rails in the $200,000 vehicles, something that could cause problems in crash impacts.

Bentley Bentayga owners should watch for recall notices after May 16, 2022. Dealers will reset the second-row seat rail positions.

Bentley Bentayga customers can reach the automaker at 800-777-6923. Bentley's recall number is RC22/10 (RC36).