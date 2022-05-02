Bentley Bentayga SUVs Recalled For Seat Problems

— More than 2,000 Bentley Bentayga SUVs are recalled because the second-row seats may not be installed correctly in the 2021-2022 vehicles.
The problem is the seats that may not be locked on all the seat rails in the $200,000 vehicles, something that could cause problems in crash impacts.
Bentley Bentayga owners should watch for recall notices after May 16, 2022. Dealers will reset the second-row seat rail positions.
Bentley Bentayga customers can reach the automaker at 800-777-6923. Bentley's recall number is RC22/10 (RC36).