Mitsubishi Outlander Sports Recalled Over Damaged Engines

About 76,500 SUVs recalled if they have CVTs and mechanical key ignition systems.

August 10, 2022 — A 2019-2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport recall involves about 76,500 SUVs equipped with continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) and mechanical key ignition systems.

A software error in the transmission control unit may incorrectly reduce the transmission gear ratio at high speeds. This can cause the Outlander Sport engine to stall.

"Because of inappropriate software programming, if the CVT-ECU receives a 0.1 second or greater temporary loss of the ignition power supply signal, it may respond by erroneously setting the target gear ratio for the CVT to the lowest gear ratio. If this condition occurs at speeds exceeding 62 mph, the result may be a potential over-rev situation that may cause engine damage." — Mitsubishi

It's the engine damage that can cause the vehicle to stall.

Mitsubishi learned in May 2019 about three U.S. reports indicating the Outlander Sport engines either did not start, or they stalled while driving. The automaker opened an investigation by collecting the failed engines which showed "piston to exhaust valve contact" but no cause.

Six more reports were filed as the investigation continued and all the Mitsubishi engines showed the same problem. Engineers focused on the CVTs and determined the software may have been causing problems.

Mitsubishi says 2011-2018 Outlander Sports equipped with CVTs and mechanical keys are very similar to the 2019-2022 models, but the automaker is not aware of similar incidents in the 2011-2018 models.

Mitsubishi has received 21 field reports and 29 potential warranty claims from the U.S. between May 2019 and May 2022, but no crash or fire incidents.

Mitsubishi dealers will update the transmission control units as owner recall letters are mailed August 24, 2022.

Outlander Sport owners may call 888-648-7820 and ask about recall number SR-22-004.