Ram Truck Recall Issued For Backup Camera Failures

Chrysler recalls 122,000 Ram trucks that may have radio software that takes out the cameras.

June 17, 2022 — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 122,000 Ram trucks with backup cameras that can fail to display the rearview images.

The recall involves 2022 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickup trucks, and 2022 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab trucks with gross vehicle weight ratings less than 10,000 lbs.

According to FCA, the rearview camera images can fail due to the software used for the radio.

FCA discovered the backup camera image problem in November 2021 at an assembly plant while shifting a Ram truck into REVERSE. The driver noticed the rearview image on the screen appeared blue with text that said the camera system wasn't available.

The supplier performed tests to duplicate the problem and in January 2022 engineers confirmed the Ram rearview camera image issue. This caused FCA to open its own investigation which confirmed the backup camera could fail internally.

More than 4,500 Ram trucks are recalled in Canada.

Ram truck recall notices will be mailed July 29, 2022, and dealer technicians will reprogram the radio software.

Ram 1500 and 2500 pickup and 3500 Chassis Cab owners may call 800-853-1403.

Chrysler's Ram truck recall number is Z47.