Volvo Recalls Vehicles That May Not Be Able to Start

Volvo recalls 16,000 S60, V60, S90L, XC60 and XC90 vehicles that need software updates.

October 29, 2022 — Like so many vehicle recalls of this era, Volvo has announced a recall of about 16,000 vehicles, but not to replace mechanical parts.

Volvo's recall is related to software that must be updated so the combustion engines continue to start.

Recalled are these vehicles that may have electronic control module (ECM) software errors that prevent the engines from starting.

2022-2023 Volvo S60

2022-2023 Volvo V60

2022-2023 Volvo S90L

2022-2023 Volvo XC60

2022-2023 Volvo XC90

According to Volvo:

"The estimated cooling flow on the electrical drive (ED) cooling circuit is set to zero due to faulty software logic when max cooling is requested. When the estimated cooling flow is set to zero, the Inverter Generator Module will set available torque to zero and the combustion engine will not start."

Volvo knew of 39 reports of the condition and the automaker considered the issue critical. Volvo engineers were able to re-create the issue and determined the flow of coolant was causing problems.

A driver will see a message that says, "Propulsion System Service Required" when starting the vehicle, but the driver can start and drive the vehicle in electric mode.

A second warning will appear and if that warning is ignored, the vehicle will display a “stop safely” message and lose electric propulsion as the high-voltage battery is drained.

Volvo will mail recall letters December 8, 2022, and dealerships will update the ECM software.

Customers who have questions should call 800-458-1552 and refer to Volvo recall number R10198.