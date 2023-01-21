Volvo Recalls 27,000 Vehicles That May Lose Multiple Functions

Volvo recalls 2023 S60, V60, V60CC, V90CC, XC60, XC90, XC40 and C40 vehicles.

January 21, 2023 — Volvo is recalling more than 27,000 vehicles because they could lose the antilock brake systems, electronic stability control systems, traction control systems and other functions.

The brake control module 2 can suffer from a diagnostic error in these vehicles.

2023 Volvo S60

2023 Volvo V60

2023 Volvo V60CC

2023 Volvo V90CC

2023 Volvo XC60

2023 Volvo XC90

2023 Volvo XC40

2023 Volvo C40

Volvo says a certain diagnostic test case that checks the grounding may put body control module 2 in a faulty state which can cause a loss of brake support functions.

The vehicles should not lose their brakes because if the problem occurs, the vehicles will enter hydraulic fallback.

However, a driver may notice a hard brake pedal and the Volvo vehicles may possibly lose these functions.

Brake-by-wire

Antilock brake system

Electronic stability control

Traction control

Adaptive cruise control

Pilot assist

One pedal drive

In addition, also lost will be all active safety and city safety functions described in the user manual that involve braking.

A driver will also see warning messages and lights.

Volvo says it hasn't received any crash or injury reports related to the problem.

Volvo will mail recall letters March 15, 2023, but customers won't have to take their vehicles to dealers because Volvo will update the software with an over-the-air update.

Owners may contact Volvo at 800-458-1552 and use recall number R10217.