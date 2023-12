Volvo recalls about 350 cars for dealerships to tighten the airbag bolts.

December 2, 2023 — Volvo has recalled about 350 S60 cars becauuse of problems with the passenger airbags that mat not be secured.

This can cause problems when the airbags deploy.

The recalled 2019-2024 Volvo S60 vehicles need to be inspected to ensure the passenger airbag bolts are tight.

Volvo S60 recall letters will be mailed January 15, 2024.

Volvo S60 owners may call 800-458-1552 and use recall number R10254.