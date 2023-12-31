Volvo XC90 SUVs Recalled Over Seat Belt Buckle Issues

Volvo second-row seat belt buckles and lower belt anchor bolts may not be tight enough.

December 31, 2023 — Volvo has recalled 2015-2024 XC90 vehicles because the second-row seat belt buckles and lower belt anchor bolts may not be tight enough.

More than 3,100 SUVs are recalled because the second-row seat belt buckles and anchorages may come loose in crash impacts.

Volvo says the "supplier’s rework repair line for the second-row seat was set up without torque angle monitoring."

The problem was discovered at a factory indicating a second row seat belt buckle was loose at the lower anchor.

Volvo considered the issue as "potentially critical" and something dealerships should take care of. Dealers will inspect the second-row bolts to ensure they are tightened to specification.

More than 230 of the XC90 SUVs are recalled in Canada.

Volvo recall letters are expected to be mailed January 29, 2024.

Volvo XC90 owners with questions should call 800-458-1552 and ask about recall number R10259.