Honda VTC Actuator Recall Needed, Alleges Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges Honda Accord, Honda CR-V and Honda Crosstour engines rattle.

October 25, 2023 — A Honda VTC actuator recall allegedly should have been ordered long ago, according to a class action lawsuit which alleges the engines rattle and make grinding noise when the vehicles are started.

Without a variable timing control (VTC) actuator recall, owners of these Honda vehicles allegedly must pay more than $500 in repairs and more than $1,000 when other components are damaged.

2012 Honda Accord (L4 engine)

2012-2014 Honda CR-V (2.4-liter engine)

2012-2015 Honda Crosstour (L4 engine)

The Honda class action lawsuit asserts the automaker knew the 14310-R44-A01 VTC actuators could cause internal engine damage. The timing chains allegedly stretch and the timing chain tensioners can also fail and result in complete engine failure.

Honda allegedly knew in 2011 the VTC actuators were defective based upon a "carefully executed controlled study designed to mimic real-world conditions."

Dealerships allegedly received "multiple" technical service bulletins (TSBs) about the R44 actuators which showed vehicle occupants were in danger from the defective actuators.

According to the plaintiffs who sued, the vehicles are "not fit for their intended purpose of providing consumers with safe and reliable transportation at the time of the sale and thereafter."

Owners are allegedly injured because Honda concealed the VTC actuator problems when the vehicles were first sold. The automaker also allegedly continued to conceal the information, something that has caused the vehicles to lose their values.

Because a Honda VTC actuator recall has never been issued, customers are left in the dark about the alleged problems which will eventually cost them money. In addition to the lack of a Honda VTC actuator recall, the class action alleges Honda has not offered suitable free repairs or replacements of affected parts.

The Honda VTC class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons who purchased or leased any Class Vehicle in the United States, excluding all persons who are members of the California and Illinois Repair Classes certified in Quackenbush, et al. v. American Honda Motor Company, Inc."

The reason certain Illinois customers are not included in this lawsuit is because the same attorneys are finishing up a previous Honda VTC class action titled, Quackenbush, et al. v. American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

In Quackenbush, the lawsuit began as a nationwide class action regarding the same Honda models, but recently ended in a California courtroom where the jury found only certain Illinois Honda customers would receive anything.

According to court documents, certain Illinois customers would receive $544 each, with the attorneys receiving $5,569,214.43.

This latest Honda VTC actuator class action lawsuit was filed by these Honda owners:

Terri Larson (California) 2013 Honda CR-V

Jameson Jauken (Colorado) 2012 Honda CR-V

Charles Kadlubowski (Connecticut) 2014 Honda CR-V

George Werner (Florida) 2014 Honda CR-V

Martha Velasquez (Massachusetts) 2014 Honda CR-V

David Josephson (Minnesota) 2014 Honda CR-V

Carol Hardifer (New Jersey) 2014 Honda CR-V

Carmine D’Amato (New York) 2014 Honda CR-V

Carol Allen (North Carolina) 2014 Honda CR-V

Catherine Davis (Ohio) 2014 Honda CR-V

Stacy Reiser (Pennsylvania) 2012 Honda CR-V

Sungwon Han (Texas) 2014 Honda CR-V

Arika Kuhlmann (Texas) 2014 Honda CR-V

Ric Heaton (Washington) 2013 Honda CR-V

The Honda VTC actuator recall lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California: Terri Larson, et al., v. American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Greenstone Law APC, and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP.