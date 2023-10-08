Honda 9-Speed Transmission Problems Cause Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges ZF 9HP 9-speed automatic transmissions are defective.

October 8, 2023 — Honda 9-speed transmission problems have caused a class action lawsuit for all current and former owners or lessees who purchased or leased any Honda vehicle equipped with a ZF 9HP 9-speed automatic transmission.

According to the Honda class action, the following vehicles allegedly suffer from "rough and delayed shifting, loud noises during shifting, harsh engagement of gears, sudden, harsh accelerations and decelerations, and sudden loss of power."

2016-2022 Honda Pilot

2018-2019 Honda Odyssey

2019-present Honda Passport

2020-present Honda Ridgeline

According to the two Honda owners who filed the lawsuit, the 9-speed transmission problems are caused by improper design and/or calibration of the software in control of the transmission, including the transmission and powertrain control modules.

Honda 9-Speed Transmission Problems — The Plaintiffs

California plaintiffs Kevin and Anita Moore purchased a new 2018 Honda Odyssey in February 2018.

In November 2021 with about 71,000 miles on the odometer, the Moores began experiencing 9-speed transmission problems. The transmission allegedly began bucking and lagging when accelerating from a stop or when traveling under 40 mph.

The plaintiffs contend they brought their vehicle to repair shop which found, “transmission hesitates on hard acceleration.” However, the shop was unable to find the problem or perform any repairs, but the plaintiffs had to pay $218.00 for the attempted diagnosis.

Then in July 2023, the transmission allegedly "bucked, lagged, illuminated a warning light, shifted into neutral without driver input, and prevented the vehicle’s drive gear from being engaged."

The plaintiffs took their vehicle to a Honda dealer where technicians found “the transmission had internal gear failure,” and replaced the transmission and transmission assembly. in the Moores vehicle with the same defective parts.

The Honda transmission problems cost the plaintiffs $7,619 out-of-pocket for repairs, but allegedly the same defective 9-speed transmission components were installed.

According to the class action lawsuit, the plaintiffs assert the transmission problems remain.

The lawsuit alleges Honda knows about 9-speed transmission problems because the automaker issued a service campaign and multiple technical service bulletins to dealerships. The bulletins allegedly describe symptoms of a transmission programming defect in ZF 9HP 9-speed transmissions.

The actions by Honda included alleged repairs for the transmission problems, but the lawsuit alleges the repairs do not fix the problems.

The Honda 9-speed transmission class action lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of California: Kevin Moore v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Capstone Law APC, and Berger Montague PC.