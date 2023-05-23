Tesla Unintended Acceleration Lawsuit Filed by Revel Driver

New York ridesharing driver claims the Tesla was 'negligently and dangerously designed.'

May 22, 2023 — A Tesla unintended acceleration lawsuit alleges a New York ridesharing driver for Revel Transit, "suffered serious and permanent injuries" when the Tesla allegedly suddenly accelerated and crashed.

The Tesla crash occurred on January 29, 2023, but the lawsuit doesn't say what model of Tesla was involved.

According to the Tesla unintended acceleration lawsuit, the driver reported to Revel's dispatch garage and was assigned the Tesla for the day. The plaintiff contends he tried to start the Tesla with a key card but the vehicle didn't start.

The lawsuit alleges the driver tried the key card a second time which did start the Tesla.

"The second time the Plaintiff used the key card, the subject vehicle started and suddenly and automatically accelerated forward. Plaintiff pressed the brake pedal, but the motor vehicle would not stop. With no other way to stop, Plaintiff steered the motor vehicle into an empty parking space and crashed in an empty parking space." — Tesla unintended acceleration lawsuit

The lawsuit doesn't say if any vehicle data were analyzed and doesn't go into detail about the type of injuries to the driver. In addition, no photos of the crash were available.

However, the Tesla unintended acceleration lawsuit makes these claims about the Tesla vehicle.

The vehicle failed to function as intended.

The vehicle functioned in a dangerous manner.

The vehicle functioned in a defective manner.

The vehicle was negligently and dangerously designed.

Tesla allegedly should have foreseen the crash and could have prevented the crash if the automaker would have provided warnings about the dangers. The plaintiff asserts Tesla is liable for his injuries.

Alleged Tesla sudden unintended acceleration incidents have caused other lawsuits and a federal petition filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to investigate unintended acceleration complaints.

NHTSA analyzed more than 230 complaints and 203 crashes that were allegedly caused by unintended acceleration. A year later NHTSA released its findings by announcing the acceleration incidents were caused by drivers hitting the gas pedals instead of the brake pedals.

The Tesla sudden unintended acceleration lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York (County of Queens): Akm Shamsuzzaman v. Tesla, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Shimko Law PC.