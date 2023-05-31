Toyota Corolla Cross Recall: Don't Sit in Front Passenger Seat

Toyota recalls nearly 110,000 SUVs that may have passenger airbags that fail.

May 30, 2023 — A Toyota Corolla Cross recall involves nearly 110,000 non-hybrid SUVs, and Toyota warns not to allow anyone to sit in the passenger seats until the Corolla Cross SUVs are repaired.

The recalled 2022-2023 Corolla Cross SUVs have passenger airbags that may not deploy properly.

Toyota says the Corolla Cross vehicles may have manufacturing errors in the instrument panels where the airbags are located.

About 96,000 Toyota Corolla Cross SUVs are recalled in the U.S., and more than 13,800 are recalled in Canada.

Toyota didn't provide many details about the recall, but Corolla Cross owners should watch for recall letters in late-July.

Toyota dealers will inspect and possibly replace the Corolla Cross instrument panels.

Again, please do not allow anyone to sit in the front passenger seat until a dealer has inspected the vehicle.

Toyota Corolla Cross owners may call 800-331-4331.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when more recall information is available.