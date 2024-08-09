BMW Overheated Starter Motors Cause Recall

BMW recalls 105,000 vehicles after owners complain their vehicles won't start.

August 8, 2024 — BMW starter motor problems have caused a recall of more than 105,000 vehicles for dealerships to update software.

A fire is possible if the starter motor fails and overheats when a driver keeps trying to start the vehicle.

The BMW starter motor recall involves these vehicles:

2019-2020 BMW X5 (X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i)

2020-2020 BMW X6 (X6 sDrive40i, X6 xDrive40i)

2019-2020 BMW X7 xDrive40i

2020-2021 BMW 7 Series Sedan (740i, 740xi)

2020-2020 BMW 8 Series Convertible (840i, 840xi)

2020-2020 BMW 8 Series Coupe (840i, 840xi)

2020-2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe (840i, 840xi)

2020-2020 BMW 3 Series Sedan (M340i, M340xi)

"If the engine acoustic protection material is contaminated by, e.g. oil, then in an extreme case, the proximity of the starter to the acoustic protection material could lead to a thermal event." — BMW

In March 2023, BMW was receiving reports of vehicle engines that couldn't start and engineers found evidence of heat damage in the engine compartments.

BMW monitored the field for additional no-start conditions or fires and discovered possible fault patterns in 12 customer complaints and field incidents.

The software update a dealer provides will allegedly prevent the engine starter from electrical overloads.

BMW starter motor recall letters will be mailed September 23, 2024, but owners with questions may call 800-525-7417.