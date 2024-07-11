BMW Recalls 395,000 3 Series Vehicles Due to Takata Airbags

BMW 3 Series steering wheels may have been replaced with exploding Takata airbags.

July 10, 2024 — A BMW Takata airbag recall involves nearly 395,000 vehicles to inspect the steering wheels to determine if they were replaced with sport or M-sport steering wheels.

The steering wheels may contain exploding Takata airbags in these recalled BMW vehicles.

2006-2011 BMW 3 Series Sedan (324i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi)

2006-2012 BMW 3 Series Sportswagon (325xi, 328i, 328xi)

2009-2011 BMW 335d

"Certain vehicles may contain a sport or M-sport steering wheel equipped with a Takata driver’s front air bag module that contains a PSDI-5 inflator that could have been installed by an owner, even though it was not officially offered/ approved by BMW as a replacement part. The originally equipped air bag module did not contain an inflator with ammonium nitrate." — BMW

BMW expects to mail Takata airbag recall letters August 23, 2024, and dealers will replace any Takata airbag modules.

Owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.