BMW Recalls 291,000 X3 SUVs Due to Cargo Rail Problems

Problems with the attachments for the interior cargo rails require that dealers install new bolts.

July 24, 2024 — BMW has recalled more than 291,000 X3 SUVs because of problems with the attachments for the interior cargo rails that may become damaged in a rear crash and cause the cargo rail to detach.

Recalled are 2018-2023 BMW X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, X3 M40i and X3 M vehicles.

"This safety recall involves the attachment between the rear cargo rails and the vehicle body. In an extreme rear crash, the attachment between the rear cargo rail and the vehicle body could become damaged." — BMW

BMW learned of a problem in August 2022 when a 2022 BMW X3 owner's lawyer contacted the automaker, which meant BMW couldn't have access to the incident. More than a year later BMW was served the lawsuit and in March 2024 engineers finally inspected the X3.

Engineers decided the bolts which attach the rear cargo rails to the X3 should be replaced.

BMW dealers will replace the rear cargo rail attachment bolts once recall letters are mailed August 30, 2024.

BMW X3 owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.