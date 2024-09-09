BMW X1 Acceleration Lag Lawsuit Filed in Virginia

Class action lawsuit alleges 2023 BMW X1 SUVs have rollaway and acceleration problems.

September 9, 2024 — A BMW X1 class action lawsuit in Virginia alleges the vehicles suffer from delayed acceleration which makes it dangerous for occupants and others on the road.

The BMW X1 acceleration lag lawsuit also indicates the transmissions have defects that cause the X1 vehicles to roll away.

The BMW class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons residing in Virginia who formerly or currently own(ed) or leased one or more 2023 BMW X1 vehicles."

However, the acceleration lag lawsuit says more models may later be added to the lawsuit.

BMW allegedly knew the 2023 X1 vehicles had defects that cause the vehicles to "roll in a direction opposite of the gear that is selected on a slight incline/decline or uneven road surface, and fail to respond to reasonable throttle input."

The two owners who filed the lawsuit contend there is a delay of acceleration up to seven seconds when the BMW X1 gas pedal is pressed in any gear, including reverse. The plaintiffs also complain the vehicles have a tendency to suddenly jerk forward.

"The combination of delayed acceleration, unexpected jerking, throttle response issues, and uncontrolled rolling in the direction or opposite direction of the gear selected, creates a driving environment fraught with hazards." — BMW X1 acceleration lag lawsuit

BMW X1 delayed acceleration problems are allegedly caused by "defective electrohydraulic actuation of the dual clutches at low speeds, potentially due to malfunctioning valves, sensors, pistons, and/or other components."

The BMW X1 acceleration problems allegedly decrease the values of the vehicles and force customers to drive vehicles that are not safe.

BMW X1 Acceleration Lag Lawsuit — The Plaintiffs

Virginia plaintiffs Laura and Seth Berl purchased the newly released 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i, but the plaintiffs assert the rollaway problem appeared just three days after taking delivery of the vehicle.

The X1 was brought to a BMW dealer when only 30 miles were on the odometer, and technicians performed a software update and dual clutch recalibration, but the problem continued.

According to the class action, rollaway problems occurred two to three times a week over the next several months.

The BMW X1 had about 900 miles on it when a dealer performed a second software update, but the plaintiffs say the problem remained.

On December 16, 2023, the plaintiffs returned the BMW X1 to the dealership for a third time, "providing both sets of keys and expressing their intention to no longer take or retain possession of the defective vehicle."

The plaintiffs say they expected BMW to refund them completely or provide a different model replacement vehicle with the same or better safety features.

According to the class action lawsuit, the problems remained unrepaired and the BMW X1, "has been at the dealership for over 240 days and remains at the dealership as of the filing of this complaint."

Even two loaner vehicles allegedly suffered from the same problems.

BMW allegedly refuses to recall the X1 vehicles to replace the defective powertrains.

The BMW X1 acceleration lag lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia: Berl, et al., v. BMW of North America, LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Consumer Litigation Associates, P.C.