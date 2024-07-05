Chevrolet Bolt Battery Fire Recall Failed For 84 Vehicles

Chevy Bolt owners are warned to take certain actions until the vehicles are repaired.

July 5, 2024 — Another Chevrolet Bolt battery fire recall has been announced for 2020-2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV vehicles that were previously recalled.

Chevy Bolt owners are warned to take the following steps until the vehicles are repaired.

"Set the Target Charge Level feature in their vehicle to limit the charge level to 90%, charge their vehicle more frequently, avoid depleting the battery to 70 miles range remaining, park outside after charging, and do not charge the vehicle indoors overnight." — General Motors

The advanced diagnostic software may have been incorrectly installed and can fail to detect defective battery modules, possibly resulting in battery fires in 72 vehicles in the U.S. and 12 in Canada.

GM dealers will reinstall the advanced diagnostic software once recall letters are mailed August 5, 2024.

Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV owners may contact the "Bolt EV Concierge Team" at 833-382-4389.

GM's Bolt battery fire recall number is N242443000.