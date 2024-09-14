Chrysler Uconnect Lawsuit Continues, Minus Several Claims

Defective infotainment systems allegedly installed in Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler 300 vehicles.

September 13, 2024 — A Chrysler Uconnect lawsuit will continue in court as the past years have seen multiple claims dismissed.

After four years in court, the lawsuit still hasn't been certified as a class action.

The Uconnect lawsuit alleges faulty infotainment systems are installed in 2017-2019 Chrysler Pacifica and 2017-2019 Chrysler 300 vehicles.

The Uconnect systems allegedly have backup cameras and navigation systems that fail. In addition, owners complain the infotainment systems suddenly freeze or the screens appear black.

FCA allegedly knew before the vehicles were first sold the Uconnect infotainment systems would require frequent software updates and expensive Uconnect screen replacements and replacements of related components.

And as repeated in every automotive class action lawsuit in the U.S., the plaintiffs say had “FCA disclosed the Uconnect Defect, Plaintiffs and Class Members would not have purchased the Class Vehicles or would have paid less for them.”

The plaintiffs argue FCA failed to disclose the alleged Uconnect safety defects and fails to fulfill warranty obligations regarding the infotainment systems.

Motion to Dismiss Chrysler Uconnect Lawsuit

Several claims have been dismissed, including breach of express warranty claims and specific fraudulent concealment and fraud based claims for certain plaintiffs. In addition, several state based implied warranty claims were tossed.

Judge Sean F. Cox did move the lawsuit forward by ruling certain fraud claims can continue as can claims that FCA allegedly knew about Uconnect problems before the vehicles were first sold.

The Chrysler Uconnect lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: Pistorio, et al., v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Miller Law Firm, P.C., Berger Montague PC, Capstone Law APC, and Haffner Law PC.