Dodge Challenger Seatback Recall Issued to Inspect Strikers

FCA recalls 3,000 model year 2023 Dodge Challengers with seatbacks that may not lock.

August 11, 2024 — A Dodge Challenger seatback recall has been announced for the left rear seatbacks that may not lock into the upright positions.

About 3,000 cars are recalled in the U.S. and Canada for dealerships to adjust the seatback latch strikers if necessary.

FCA received reports in August about 2023 Dodge Challenger left rear seatbacks that failed to latch, increasing the risk of harm in a crash.

Chrysler says the left rear seatback striker may not have been aligned correctly during assembly.

Federal safety standards require the seatbacks to lock.

Dodge Challenger seatback recall letters will be mailed August 15, 2024, but car owners with questions should call 800-853-1403.

FCA's Challenger seatback recall number is 38B.