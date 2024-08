FCA recalls 2023 Dodge Charger cars because the seatbacks may not lock in upright positions.

August 9, 2024 — Dodge Charger seatback problems have convinced Fiat Chrysler to recall more than 900 cars because the seatbacks may not lock in the upright positions.

The recalled 2023 Dodge Charger cars fail federal safety standards due to the seatback problems.

Dodge Charger recall letters are expected to be mailed August 15, 2024, and dealerships will adjust the seatback latch strikers.

Dodge Charger owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask about seatback recall number 37B.