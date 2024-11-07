Dodge Hornet Hybrid and Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid Recalled

More than 44,000 hybrid vehicles are equipped with brake pedals that may fall to the floors.

November 7, 2024 — Fiat Chrysler has recalled about 44,500 Dodge Hornet Hybrid and Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid vehicles because the brake pedals may fall to the floorboards and leave drivers without brakes.

The recalled 2024-2025 Dodge Hornet and 2024-2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid vehicles need the brake pedal arms reinforced.

Chrysler opened an investigation in September after noticing warranty claims about brake pedals that collapsed while driving.

A driver should pull up and hold the electronic parking brake on the center console if the brake pedal collapses.

Chrysler also says if not deactivated, the automatic emergency braking system should stop the vehicle if a collision is imminent.

FCA is aware of 15 incidents worldwide, including one crash.

About 2,300 of the FCA vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number B7B.