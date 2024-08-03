Dodge Journey Door Lock Problems Investigated

Government upgrades and expands investigation into Dodge Journey door lock incidents, one fatal.

August 3, 2024 — Dodge Journey door lock problems will go deeper under a federal microscope as U.S. federal safety regulators expand a Dodge Journey door lock investigation to nearly 1 million SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the initial probe in May 2023 to look at 2009 Dodge Journey SUVs, but the investigation has been upgraded and expanded to include nearly 993,000 model year 2009-2020 Dodge Journeys.

The original Dodge Journey investigation was opened following a horrifying report from Wisconsin.

In December 2022, 73-year-old Mary Frahm was driving a 2009 Dodge Journey when the SUV began losing power and experiencing electrical problems.

She called someone and told them the Dodge Journey speedometer was malfunctioning, warning lights were flashing and the windshield wipers suddenly activated.

In addition, during the phone call she said the windows wouldn't roll down, the doors wouldn't unlock, the horn was honking, smoke was coming from the dashboard and there was a fire under the hood.

While trapped in the Dodge Journey at the side of the road, Frahm called 911 and first responders arrived to find the SUV completely on fire.

Mary Frahm was never able to escape her burning Dodge Journey.

During NHTSA's investigation, regulators found more incidents of Dodge Journey door lock problems and claims of occupants becoming trapped in the SUVs.

Counting the fatal entrapment which killed Frahm, NHTSA is aware of 19 Dodge Journey door lock incidents.

Investigators are still investigating the Wisconsin Dodge Journey fire and how it may have affected the door locks.

