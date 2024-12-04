GM Truck Tailgate Recall Involves 150,000 HD Trucks

Recall affects Chevy Silverado 2500 HD, Silverado 3500 HD, GMC Sierra 2500 HD, 3500 HD trucks.

December 3, 2024 — A GM truck tailgate recall involves 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD, 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD, 2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD, and 2024 GMC Sierra 3500 HD trucks.

The GM tailgate recall includes 150,000 trucks equipped with power-unlatching tailgates that have electronic gate-release switches that may short circuit due to water.

The truck tailgate may unlatch by mistake when the vehicle is in PARK.

The General Motors truck tailgate recall is an expansion of a power tailgate recall issued by GM in February.

"Under certain conditions water may intrude into these vehicles’ tailgates and come into contact with the electronic gate-release switch, potentially causing a short circuit. The gate may inadvertently unlatch while the vehicle is in Park."

In July, GM learned of a complaint about a 2024 Sierra 3500 HD tailgate that fell open and hit a trailer which was connected to the truck. The February truck tailgate recall had been issued, but this truck was built outside the production date windows for the recalled trucks.

The automaker opened an investigation and found more tailgate incidents on HD trucks that went through a production change to the touchpad switch assembly sealing process.

Thing is, 237 complaints said the tailgates opened "while driving." GM knew the tailgates could open when parked, but there was no evidence the tailgates suddenly opened while driving.

According to General Motors:

"These complaints are likely attributable to the tailgate releasing while in Park before beginning a drive, as the control logic in the body control module (BCM) would prevent release of the tailgate latch when the vehicle is in gear—even if the BCM receives a release signal from the exterior touchpad switch."

The GM truck tailgate recall involves 18,000 trucks in Canada.

GM truck drivers should verify the tailgate is latched and closed before driving. Every time.

Chevy and GMC tailgate recall letters are expected to be mailed January 13, 2025. Dealers will replace the exterior touchpad switch assemblies.

Chevrolet HD truck owners may call 800-222-1020 and GMC HD truck customers may call 800-462-8782.

The GM truck tailgate recall number is N242469160.