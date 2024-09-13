Gulf States Toyota Recalls 34,000 Vehicles

Gulf States says it installed the wrong weight labels to the recalled vehicles.

September 13, 2024 — Gulf States Toyota is recalling nearly 34,000 vehicles equipped with Gulf States accessories.

GST says the recall is necessary because the load carrying capacity modification labels may display inaccurate added weight values.

Until they are repaired, these vehicles sold by Gulf States violate federal safety standards.

2023 Toyota GR Supra

2024 Toyota 4Runner

2024 Toyota Corolla

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander / Grand Highlander Hybrid

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid

2024 Toyota Tacoma / Tacoma Hybrid

2023-2024 Toyota BZ4X

2023-2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

2023-2024 Toyota GR Corolla

2023-2024 Toyota GR86

2023-2024 Toyota Prius / Prius Prime

2023-2024 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid

2023-2024 Toyota Tundra / Tundra Hybrid

2023-2024 Toyota Venza Hybrid

2023-2025 Toyota Crown

2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid

The incorrect labels were applied by Gulf States, but the labels indicate added weight that may be higher or lower than the total weight of accessories installed on the vehicle.

However, federal regulations require the amount of weight the load carrying capacity is reduced by be accurate within one percent of the added weight.

A driver can follow the current label and end up unknowingly overloading a vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash.

Owner recall letters are expected to be mailed September 16, 2024, but owners won't have to visit dealerships because GST will mail new labels to owners.

Gulf States Toyota vehicle owners with questions should call 800-444-1074 and refer to recall number 24R2.