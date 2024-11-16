Honda Connecting Rod Bearing Recall Investigated

Acura and Honda recall involved 278,000 vehicles, investigation includes 1.4 million vehicles.

November 16, 2024 — Honda connecting rod bearing problems are under investigation following a November 2023 recall of Acura and Honda vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the investigation includes these vehicles equipped with 3.5 liter V6 engines.

2018-2020 Acura TLX

2016-2020 Acura MDX

2016-2020 Honda Pilot

2018-2019 Honda Odyssey

2017-2019 Honda Ridgeline

NHTSA has received 173 complaints about connecting rod bearing failures in vehicles that were not included in the 2023 Acura and Honda recall.

The government didn't announce many details, but the Acura and Honda connecting rod bearing investigation includes more than 1.4 million vehicles.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the investigation.