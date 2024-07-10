Honda CR-V SUVs Recalled For Missing Tire Information

Honda recalls 1,700 vehicles because Hankook made mistakes when producing the tires.

July 10, 2024 — Honda has recalled more than 1,700 CR-V SUVs because the tire identification numbers are missing the four-digit date codes.

The recalled 2024 Honda CR-Vs may continue to be driven when they shouldn't if owners cannot identify a tire involved in a recall.

The supplier, Hankook Tire, contacted Honda about tires that were produced without the four-digit tire identification number date codes.

Dealers will inspect the tires and replace them if needed.

Honda CR-V recall letters are expected to be mailed August 12, 2024.

CR-V owners may call 888-234-2138 and refer to recall number BIS.