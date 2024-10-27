Honda Fuel Pump Recall Issued Over Fuel Leaks

5 Honda models affected by Honda fuel pumps that may crack and leak fuel.

October 27, 2024 — A Honda fuel pump recall includes 782,000 vehicles equipped with high pressure fuel pumps that may crack and leak fuel.

The problem can occur in low mileage Honda vehicles due to mistakes during production of the high pressure fuel pumps.

Honda says cracks can form at the solenoid core components of the fuel pumps in these recalled vehicles.

2023-2024 Honda Accord

2023-2024 Honda Accord Hybrid

2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2025 Honda Civic

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

Honda received the first fuel pump warranty claim in February 2023 and opened an investigation the following month.

In September 2024, Honda confirmed a pump fuel leak and fuel odor and stopped shipment of the affected vehicles.

As of October 7, 2024, Honda was aware of 145 warranty claims, but no reports of injuries or deaths related to fuel pump leaks.

Owners who paid their own money for fuel pump issues should ask Honda about its reimbursement program.

Honda fuel pump recall letters are expected to be mailed December 4, 2024, and Honda will replace the high pressure fuel pumps if necessary.

Owners of the recalled Honda vehicles may call 888-234-2138. Honda's fuel pump recall number is PJW.