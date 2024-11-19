Honda Odyssey Tailgate Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Honda Odyssey water leaks allegedly cause tailgate problems, rust, mold and money.

November 19, 2024 — Honda Odyssey power tailgate problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges water leaks through rear body seam seals and causes the power tailgates to fail.

The lawsuit includes 2018-2021 Honda Odyssey minivans that allegedly have defective polyurethane seals that crack and allow water to leak into the rear driver's side panels.

Without an effective seal, water leaks into the control module for the power tailgate which causes the tailgate to open and close at any time, including while the minivan is in motion. The Odyssey tailgate may also stay open or fail to close.

According to the Florida Honda Odyssey owner who filed the class action, leaking water can also cause the tailgate to short-circuit and cause a fire. In addition, the water leaks can cause the growth of mold and rust.

"As a result of the Sealant Defect and the considerable monetary costs associated with attempting to repair such defect, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered injury in fact, incurred damages and have otherwise been harmed by Honda’s conduct." — Honda Odyssey water leak lawsuit

Honda allegedly won't repair the seals that allow the water leaks and often tells Odyssey minivan owners the problems won't be repaired under the warranties.

The Honda Odyssey tailgate problems and leaking water also allegedly diminish the values of the minivans.

Because Honda allegedly concealed the water leak and tailgate problems, the plaintiff asserts the statute of limitations shouldn't apply.

According to the class action lawsuit, Honda hasn't issued a recall for the problems and hasn't offered Odyssey customers suitable free repairs or replacements.

"Had Plaintiff and other Class members known about the Sealant Defect at the time of purchase or lease, they would not have purchased or leased the Class Vehicles, or would have paid substantially less for the Class Vehicles." — Honda Odyssey power tailgate lawsuit

Honda has allegedly been deceptive and fraudulent, causing Odyssey customers to have "suffered an ascertainable loss of money and/or property and/or loss in value."

The Honda Odyssey water leak and tailgate lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Michael Dubrosky v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Nye, Stirling, Hale, Miller & Sweet LLP, and Sauder Schelkopf LLC.