Honda recalls 39 model year 2024 Prologue SUVs due to defective front lower control arms.

July 23, 2024 — A 2024 Honda Prologue recall involves 39 SUVs because the right front lower control arms may fracture from manufacturing defects.

A driver will have control issues if a control arm breaks.

Honda will mail Prologue recall letters September 2, 2024, and dealers will replace the right front lower control arms if needed.

Owners of 2024 Honda Prologues may call 888-234-2138 and ask about recall number PIY.