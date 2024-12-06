Honda Recalls Passports and Pilots Over Fuel Leak Risk

Honda recalls 206,000 vehicles for problems with the fuel filler tubes and fuel filler pipes.

December 6, 2024 — Honda has recalled nearly 206,000 Passports and Pilots because of the possibility of fuel leaks.

The recalled 2023-2024 Honda Passport and 2023-2025 Honda Pilot vehicles are equipped with fuel filler neck tubes and fuel filler pipes that can separate in crash impacts.

A fuel leak is dangerous at any time due to the risk of fire, but especially so in a crash.

The problem occurred during installation of the fuel pump assembly, with Honda receiving the first warranty claim in May.

"Honda found 6 vehicles in Honda’s warehouse inventory that had an incomplete fuel filler neck tube to fuel filler pipe connection." — Honda

Honda fuel leak recall letters should be mailed January 6, 2025, and dealers will repair the fuel filler neck tubes and fuel filler pipes, if needed.

Honda Passport and Pilot owners may call 888-234-2138 and ask about recall number OKM.