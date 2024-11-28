Hyundai Backup Camera Recall Involves 226,000 Vehicles

Hyundai rearview camera display images may fail when shifting into REVERSE.

November 28, 2024 — A Hyundai backup camera recall involves more than 226,000 of these vehicles because the rearview camera images may fail to display.

2021-2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021-2022 Santa Fe Hybrid

2021-2022 Hyundai Elantra

2021-2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

2022 Hyundai Elantra N

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV

Hyundai says the image failures are caused by weak solder joints on the printed circuit boards.

"Solder joints affixing the integrated signal processor to the PCB may have developed cracks during manufacturing, which could progress due to the camera’s high operating temperature." — Hyundai backup recall document

A non-working backup camera is a violation of federal safety standards.

Hyundai expects to mail backup camera recall letters January 19, 2025, and dealers will replace the rearview cameras.

Owners with questions about the Hyundai backup camera recall should call 855-371-9460 and ask about recall number 271.