Hyundai Fuel Pump Recall Affects Hyundai 'N' Models

Hyundai recalls 62,000 vehicles: Hyundai Veloster N, Elantra N, Kona N, and Genesis G70.

July 19, 2024 — A Hyundai fuel pump recall involves more than 62,000 of these vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

2019-2022 Hyundai Veloster N

2019-2023 Hyundai Genesis G70

2022-2023 Hyundai Elantra N

2022-2023 Hyundai Kona N

Hyundai knows of 2,460 fuel pump failures in the U.S. between May 10, 2019, and June 17, 2024, but there have been no crashes, injuries or fires reported.

A driver won't be able to restart the vehicle if the fuel pump fails while driving.

According to Hyundai:

`"The fuel control valve (FCV) in the high-pressure fuel pump assemblies equipped in the subject vehicles could allow excess fuel to enter the fuel pump due to gradual wear of the FCV plunger."

In July 2023, Hyundai was investigating foreign reports of vehicles losing power, diagnostic trouble code (DTC) P0088 being set, and conditions which caused replacements of the fuel pumps.

Engineers collected 46 fuel pumps but could not replicate the fuel pump failures. Finally in April 2024, engineers were able to replicate the fuel pump problem during a test of a Veloster vehicle.

A fuel pump recall was announced in South Korea followed by the decision to recall vehicles in Canada and the U.S.

Symptoms of a failing Hyundai fuel pump include an illuminated warning light, lack of power, or an engine that misfires or doesn't idle properly.

More than 7,500 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Hyundai fuel pump recall letters are expected to be mailed September 9, 2024.

Hyundai dealers will update the engine control module software, and the fuel pump will be replaced if a warning light is on.

Owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and refer to recall number 262 or 023G.