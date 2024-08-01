Hyundai Recalls 2024 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid SUVs

Nearly 50,000 SUVs have airbags that may not deploy when needed, or may deploy for no reason.

August 1, 2024 — Hyundai has recalled nearly 50,000 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid SUVs because the airbags may not deploy in crash impacts, or the airbags may suddenly deploy for no reason.

The recalled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) may have problems with the main floor wiring harnesses.

Those floor wiring harnesses may chafe against the passenger-side second-row bench seat assemblies and become damaged.

This is what can cause airbag failures in crashes and inadvertent airbag deployments without crashes.

A 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe rear seat side airbag deployment in South Korea got the attention of Hyundai in April. A South Korea and North America investigation was opened by the automaker so engineers could track down the problem.

Hyundai determined the main floor wiring harness could become damaged, something that caused eight incidents but no crashes or injuries.

Hyundai Santa Fe recall letters are expected to be mailed September 23, 2024.

However:

"As a precaution, if any of the warning symptoms specified in this report are confirmed present in vehicle, owners are advised to visit a dealer immediately for diagnosis and repair as the recall remedy is currently available." — Hyundai

Santa Fe drivers should watch for illuminated airbag warning lights.

A Hyundai dealer will secure the floor wire harness or replace any damaged harness.

Hyundai Santa Fe owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and ask about recall number 265.