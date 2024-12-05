Hyundai Recalls Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid Vehicles

Knob problems cause Hyundai to recall 35,000 Santa Fe vehicles due to sunshade dangers.

December 5, 2024 — A Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Hybrid recall involves about 35,000 model year 2024 SUVs with knob problems.

Hyundai says the overhead console rear sunshade switch knob may not be completely recessed.

The sunshade can unintentionally close if the switch knob is touched by mistake.

"Inadvertent sunshade activation could increase the risk of minor pinch point injury occurring from unexpected closure of the fabric sunshade with an extremity in the enclosed fixed sunroof space." — Hyundai

Hyundai dealerships will replace the switch knobs once recall letters are mailed January 6, 2025.