Hyundai Recalls Tucson and Santa Cruz For Wiring Issues

Hyundai recalls 43,000 vehicles that can be shifted out of PARK without using the brake pedals.

December 4, 2024 — More than 43,000 Hyundai Tucson and Hyundai Santa Cruz vehicles are recalled because the transmissions can be shifted out of PARK without applying the brake pedals.

Hyundai is warning drivers to apply the parking brake each time they park the vehicles.

The recalled 2025 Hyundai Tucson and Santa Cruz vehicles may have console extension wiring assemblies that may not be properly routed.

Hyundai says 591 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Dealers will reroute the console extension wiring assemblies once recall letters are mailed January 19, 2025.

Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 273.