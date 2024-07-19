Hyundai Santa Fe Transmission Recall Affects 13,000 SUVs

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs are at risk of rolling away even with the gear shifters in PARK.

July 19, 2024 — More than 13,100 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs are recalled because they can roll away even when the gear shifters are in PARK.

The recalled 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe transmission control units may have software errors.

According to Hyundai, the Santa Fe dual clutch transmission can be damaged because software errors can engage the clutch and damage the transmission case and parking pawl.

A Santa Fe driver should be aware of noise from the parking pawl, problems shifting into PARK or other gears and any vehicle movement when parked.

"As of the date of this filing, Hyundai has identified 45 unique incidents received from June 3, 2024, through June 27, 2024, attributable to the subject recall condition in the U.S. market. There are no associated crashes, fires, or alleged injuries in the U.S." — Hyundai

About 800 Santa Fe SUVs are recalled in Canada.

Hyundai Santa Fe transmission recall letters will be mailed September 9, 2024. Hyundai dealers will update the transmission control unit software and possibly replace the dual clutch transmissions.

With questions about the Hyundai Santa Fe transmission recall, owners should call 855-371-9460.

Hyundai's transmission recall number is 263.