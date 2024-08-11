Hyundai Sonata Recall Issued For Flashing Brake Lights

Hyundai recalls 38,000 Sonatas because the brake lights can flash if traveling above 30 mph.

August 11, 2024 — Hyundai has recalled its 2024 Sonata cars because the brake lights may flash due to software errors.

More than 38,300 Sonatas are involved.

According to Hyundai:

"While braking heavily at vehicle speeds over 30 mph, the subject vehicles’ brake lights could flash due to incorrect brake light software selection during manufacturing."

Not only will this cause confusion for any drivers traveling behind the Hyundai Sonata, but the flashing brake lights violate federal safety standards.

Hyundai investigated the flashing brake light problem in June following reports about 2024 Sonatas in the U.S.

In July, engineers realized the rear brake light software designed for certain foreign markets was incorrectly applied to U.S. specification vehicles.

To date, Hyundai is not aware of any crashes, injuries or incidents related to the flashing brake lights in the U.S.

Hyundai Sonata brake light recall letters should be mailed October 5, 2024, and dealerships will update the rear brake light software.

Owners of 2024 Hyundai Sonatas may call 855-371-9460 and ask about brake light recall number 267.