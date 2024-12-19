Jeep 4xe Battery Explosion Dangers Cause Lawsuit

FCA Canada sued after two battery fire recalls of Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs

December 19, 2024 — Jeep 4xe battery explosion dangers have caused a class action lawsuit in Canada following recalls of 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs.

The FCA Canada class action lawsuit includes all persons in Canada who own, owned, lease, leased and/or used a 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe or 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.

Fiat Chrysler Canada has issued two recalls for the Jeep 4xe vehicles because the batteries may have been built with cells that can suffer from damaged separators. The plaintiffs assert the battery can explode even when the vehicles are parked.

According to the class action, Jeep 4xe customers have been warned not to charge their vehicles and not to park inside or near structures or vehicles.

According to the lawsuit, Chrysler failed to disclose how the high voltage hybrid batteries can explode and catch fire in more than 14,000 vehicles in Canada.

Plaintiffs N.A. and C.L. leased a 2021 Jeep 4xe in Montreal in September 2021. They contend FCA deprived them and other customers the normal use of their vehicles, including the ability to save money on gasoline.

The automaker has also allegedly replaced defective Jeep 4xe batteries with equally defective high voltage batteries. In addition, Chrysler issued the recalls without knowing the root cause of the battery explosions and fires.

The lawsuit further alleges that even with all the problems, FCA hasn't bought back the Jeeps from customers in Canada.

The plaintiffs allege the Jeep 4xe battery dangers cause a decrease in vehicle values, extra gas, transportation and parking expenses, and expenses associated with "parking tickets, towing costs, repair costs, aggravation, inconvenience, fear, stress, loss of time, etc."

The Jeep 4xe battery class action lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Quebec: N.A. and C.L. v. FCA Canada Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Lex Group Inc.