Jeep Power Steering Pump Fire Risk Causes Lawsuit

Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler investigated for possible power steering pump fires, lawsuit filed.

November 15, 2024 — A Jeep power steering pump fire risk has caused a class action lawsuit which alleges 2021–2023 Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler vehicles can catch fire even when the engines are shut off.

The Jeep lawsuit was filed two months after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into 2021–2023 Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler vehicles.

According to safety regulators, the Jeeps may have power steering pump problems that can cause engine compartment fires. Jeep owners report passenger-side engine compartment fires where the power steering pump electrical connectors are located.

NHTSA also says the majority of fires occurred when the Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators were shut off.

The Jeep class action alleges Chrysler knew or should have known about the fire risk before NHTSA opened the investigation. The class action also alleges FCA but didn't tell the four plaintiffs about the power steering pump fire risk when the owners purchased their Jeeps.

The lawsuit alleges nine engine compartment fires have occurred out of an estimated 781,459 Jeep vehicles involved in the investigation. In addition, the lawsuit alleges there has been one reported injury.

The Jeep power steering pump fire risk lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Jeff Graves / California / 2023 Jeep Wrangler

Jeremy Reid / Kentucky / 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara PHEV

Wayne Hintergardt / Oregon / 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara PHEV

Mike Crowell / Tennessee / 2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

None of the plaintiffs claim their vehicles had any power steering pump problems, but they contend they "would not have purchased the vehicle, or would have paid less for it," if they had known about the "Spontaneous Fire Risk."

The plaintiffs want FCA to repair the "Spontaneous Fire Risk" and if a customer chooses, Chrysler should provide "recovery of the purchase price of their Fire Risk Vehicles, or the overpayment for their vehicles."

The Jeep power steering pump fire risk lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Jeff Graves et al., v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by The Miller Law Firm PC, and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.