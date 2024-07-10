Jeep Wrangler 4xe Recall Query Opened After Complaints

Jeep Wrangler 4xe recall issued in 2022 may not have fixed the engine shutdown problem.

July 9, 2024 — A Jeep Wrangler 4xe recall query (investigation of a recall) has been opened by federal safety regulators following 68 complaints about 2021-2024 Wrangler hybrids.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the query into a Jeep Wrangler 4xe recall announced at the end of 2022.

The recall included 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid electric vehicles equipped with 2-liter engines that could stall and shut down.

At the time, FCA knew about two Wrangler 4xe crashes and one injury, allegedly when the 2-liter engines shut down from "diagnostic reactions to faults caused by loss of communication."

Model year 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs were not included in the recall because Chrysler said the problem ended in August 2022 when the 2023 Wrangler 4xe model year production began with updated vehicle control software.

Jeep dealerships were told to update the Wrangler 4xe transmission control module software.

However, NHTSA continued to receive complaints about Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles that had been repaired, and some 2024 Jeep owners complained about the same engine shutdown problems.

"An analysis comparing complaints received before the issuance of recall 22V-865 and complaints outside the scope of the recall has been conducted. The results show the current complaint rate is higher in the out of scope vehicles than it was for vehicles that were later covered by the recall." — NHTSA

The government will investigate the recall repairs and if Jeeps not included in the 2022 recall should be recalled.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe recall query.