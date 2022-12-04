Jeep Wrangler 4xe Recall Says SUVs Suddenly Shut Down

Fiat Chrysler recalls 63,000 Wrangler hybrids following two crashes and one injury.

December 3, 2022 — A Jeep Wrangler 4xe recall has been announced because the 2021-2023 Wrangler 4xe SUVs can stall and shut down.

The 2021-2023 Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are equipped with 2-liter engines.

According to Fiat Chrysler (FCA), the Jeep recall of 63,000 vehicles follows, "112 customer assistance records, 196 warranty claims, and 65 field reports potentially related to this issue for all markets with dates of receipt ranging from December 17, 2020, to October 26, 2022."

FCA opened an internal investigation in September into 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEVs for a loss of motive power.

Chrysler learned about two Wrangler 4xe crashes and one injury, convincing the automaker to issue the recall.

"Some 2021-2023 MY Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles equipped with the 2.0L PHEV may experience an engine shut down condition caused by diagnostic reactions to faults caused by loss of communication." — FCA

FCA says the problem began in September 2020 and ended in August 2022 when the 2023 Wrangler 4xe model year production began with updated vehicle control software.

Jeep dealerships will update the transmission control module software, but Wrangler 4xe owners may call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number ZB7.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe recall letters are expected to be mailed January 12, 2023.

In 2021, Chrysler was served a class action lawsuit that alleged Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs had defects that caused the engines to suddenly shut down.

The lawsuit was recently dismissed except for certain claims of customers in Georgia and Virginia.