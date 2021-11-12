Jeep Wrangler 4xe Lawsuit Filed Over Check Engine Light

Customers say their check engine lights illuminated and their Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs shut down.

November 11, 2021 — A Jeep Wrangler 4xe lawsuit alleges electrical or computer problems activate the check engine light and cause the vehicles to suddenly shut down while driving.

Plaintiffs Jibri Ward-Richardson and Yesenia Robaina filed the class action lawsuit which includes consumers who purchased or leased any Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicle.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a plug-in hybrid electric first released in 2021, and the plaintiffs claim a vehicle that suddenly shuts down while driving is extremely dangerous to Jeep occupants and other vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) allegedly refuses to inform customers and refuses to recall the Jeeps, allegedly placing everyone in danger.

Plaintiff Jibri Ward-Richardson leased a new 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe in September 2021, but less than two miles from the dealership all the systems allegedly shut down.

Unable to drive the vehicle home just two miles after buying the Jeep, the plaintiff called the dealership which said to bring the Wrangler 4xe back to the dealer.

The dealer performed a software update and told the plaintiff the Jeep was fully repaired and ready to go. But shortly after getting the Wrangler 4xe back, the Jeep engine allegedly suddenly shut down, the check engine light activated and several error messages appeared.

According to the class action lawsuit, the plaintiff contacted the Jeep dealer and was told to have the Wrangler 4xe towed to the Chrysler facility. On October 1, the dealer allegedly said the Wrangler 4xe was repaired and could be picked up.

"However, while the service advisor was driving the vehicle to return it to Ward-Richardson, the check engine light illuminated. The dealership kept possession of the vehicle in order to continue making repairs." — Jeep Wrangler 4xe lawsuit

Days later the dealer told the plaintiff the Jeep was repaired, but on October 23 the Jeep Wrangler 4xe allegedly broke down.

"Shortly after exiting the interstate, the check engine light illuminated on the dashboard, along with a hybrid service message. While pulling into a parking lot, the vehicle completely shut down and became inoperable."

Ward-Richardson again called Jeep Roadside Assistance and was told the Wrangler 4xe would be towed to a nearby dealership, not to the dealership which originally leased the Jeep. This caused the plaintiff to pay for a tow to the original Jeep dealership.

As of November 3, the FCA dealership allegedly could not replicate the illumination of the check engine light or other symptoms.

The Wrangler 4xe was allegedly never repaired and the plaintiff was told to pick up the vehicle.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Gainesville Division: Jibri Ward-Richardson and Yesenia Robaina, v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Thompson O'Brien Kappler & Nasuti, P.C.