Jeep Wrangler 4xe Class Action Lawsuit Down to 2 States

Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrids allegedly suddenly shut down while driving.

November 27, 2022 — A Jeep Wrangler 4xe class action lawsuit alleges the hybrid SUVs are too dangerous to drive because they can suddenly shut down while driving.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle first released in 2021.

The Wrangler 4xe class action doesn't go into great detail about the cause of the vehicle shutdowns, but the two plaintiffs contend the Jeeps "contain faulty electronic and/or computer systems that cause the vehicles to suddenly, and without warning, shut down."

Plaintiffs Jibri Ward-Richardson and Yesenia Robaina allege all owners of Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs are driving vehicles at risk of suddenly activating check engine warning lights then shutting down while driving.

One plaintiff says that is what happened to her Jeep Wrangler hybrid less than two miles after purchasing the Jeep.

The Jeep dealer made repairs several times but the plaintiff alleges the Wrangler kept breaking down.

The other plaintiff alleges the Wrangler 4xe check engine light illuminated and the Jeep’s computer indicated "numerous errors related to the functioning of the vehicle."

The Jeep dealership cleared the diagnostic trouble codes and told the plaintiff the check engine light was caused by the gas pump when the Wrangler 4xe was last fueled.

But the plaintiff alleges her Jeep Wrangler 4xe "suffered a catastrophic failure of its propulsion system" and "suddenly and without warning failed to start multiple times."

According to the class action lawsuit, the Wrangler 4xe SUVs are dangerous and owners and lessees wouldn't have purchased the vehicles if Chrysler would have warned them about the alleged defects.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe Lawsuit — Motion to Dismiss

Judge Richard W. Story granted FCA's motion to dismiss all claims in the class action except for fraudulent concealment and consumer protection claims.

However, those claims remain only for the states of Georgia and Virginia where the two plaintiffs purchased their Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles.

The claim for fraudulent concealment alleges Chrysler intentionally misrepresented and concealed safety information or acted with "reckless disregard for the truth." The plaintiffs assert FCA denied Jeep Wrangler hybrid customers important information that is needed to making purchasing decisions.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Gainesville Division: Jibri Ward-Richardson and Yesenia Robaina, v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Thompson O'Brien Kappler & Nasuti, P.C.