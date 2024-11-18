Lawsuit Alleges a Toyota Door Lock Actuator Recall Needed

Class action lawsuit names popular Toyota models allegedly equipped with door lock actuator defects.

November 18, 2024 — A class action lawsuit alleges a Toyota door lock actuator recall should be issued for these vehicles.

2010–2024 Toyota 4Runner

2013–Present Toyota RAV4

2014–Present Toyota Highlander

2010–2022 Toyota Prius

2007–Present Toyota Tundra

2012–2024 Toyota Camry

2012–2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid

2014–Present Toyota Corolla

2005–2023 Toyota Tacoma

2007–2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

The lawsuit alleges a recall is necessary because the door lock actuator fails so the door can't be locked or unlocked using the remote key fob, the power door lock or the interior door panel.

Japanese company AISIN manufactures the door lock actuators installed in the Toyota vehicles.

Toyota allegedly has "longstanding knowledge" of door lock actuator problems but fails to warn customers about the issues. The eight owners who sued contend all the Toyota vehicles were defective when they rolled off the assembly lines.

The plaintiffs also assert multiple doors may not lock whether the vehicle is shut off or running, putting occupants at risk and leaving vehicle contents vulnerable to theft.

With the exception of the driver's side door, the lawsuit alleges the electronic locking mechanism is the only method available to enter the vehicle from the outside.

The door lock actuator failures also allegedly cause the Toyota vehicles to suffer from diminished resale values.

According to the plaintiffs, Toyota dealers routinely refuse to repair the door lock actuators for free even when the vehicles are under warranties. The class action further alleges Toyota says failed door lock actuator components aren't covered because they are “maintenance” or “wear” items.

The Toyota warranty of 3 years or 36,000 miles should allegedly be ignored because the automaker has concealed the door lock actuator problems since the vehicles were built. The plaintiffs claim this makes the warranty, "unconscionable."

In addition to failing to announce a Toyota door lock actuator recall, the class action lawsuit alleges customers have not been offered suitable repairs for free and haven't been offered reimbursements. The lawsuit also alleges any replacement door actuator parts are just as defective as the original components.

And as repeated in every automotive class action lawsuit:

"Had Plaintiffs and other Class members known about the Door Actuator Defect at the time of purchase or lease, they would not have bought or leased the Class Vehicles or would have paid substantially less for them."

The Toyota door lock actuator lawsuit was filed by these customers:

Jem Mixon / Texas / 2017 Toyota Highlander

Terrence Logan / Texas / 2014 Toyota Corolla

Ronald “RJ” Smith / Texas / 2019 Toyota Tundra

Melissa Sindoni / New York / 2020 Toyota Tundra

Whitney Sexton / North Carolina / 2017 Toyota 4Runner

Clinton Mayberry / Florida / 2016 Toyota Prius

Carl Foster / Indiana / 2018 / Toyota Highlander

Keith Woodall / Georgia / 2019 Toyota 4Runner

The Toyota door lock actuator class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Sherman Division): Jem Mixon, et al., v. Toyota Motor Corporation, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Steckler Wayne & Love PLLC, and McCune Law Group.