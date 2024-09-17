Mazda Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Heated Seats

California lawsuit alleges Mazda6 heated seats caused serious burns and scarring.

September 17, 2024 — A California Mazda class action lawsuit alleges 2018 Mazda Mazda6 cars are equipped with heated seats that are dangerous.

The class action lawsuit includes:

"During the fullest period allowed by law, all citizens of the State of California who purchased the Vehicle from Defendant while residing in California."

However, the lawsuit also says all other Mazda vehicles equipped with the same seat heating system included in the 2018 Mazda6 are included in the class action lawsuit. But the owner who sued doesn't allege which Mazda models are involved.

The Mazda seat heater lawsuit was filed by California plaintiff Kristine Dyvad who alleges she "suffered serious burns and scarring as a result of her use of the defective seat warmer in her Mazda vehicle."

According to the class action, Mazda has received numerous reports about the dangerous defects, but the plaintiff doesn't allege exactly what the defect is. And the plaintiff doesn't assert how her incident occurred.

However, the plaintiff alleges she wouldn't have purchased the Mazda6 or would have paid a lot less for it if Mazda would have warned her about the heated seats.

Mazda has allegedly always known about the defective seat heaters but has failed to warn consumers.

Thousands of California consumers have allegedly been exposed to the dangerous Mazda vehicles and have "suffered harm from purchasing and using" the Mazda vehicles.

The Mazda class action lawsuit alleges the vehicles are worth less to consumers because Mazda didn't disclose the heated seat problems.

As for the California statutes of limitations:

"As a result of Defendant’s active concealment of the Vehicle’s defect and/or failure to inform Plaintiffs of the Vehicle’s defect, all applicable statutes of limitations otherwise applicable to the allegations herein have been tolled."

The Mazda heated seats class action lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of the State of California County of San Francisco: Kristine Dyvad v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Singleton Schreiber, LLP.