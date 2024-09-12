Mazda Forward Sensing Camera Recall Announced

Mazda camera recall includes 2024 Mazda3, 2024 Mazda CX-30 and 2025 Mazda CX-50 vehicles.

September 12, 2024 — A Mazda forward camera recall involves nearly 700 model year 2024 Mazda3, 2024 Mazda CX-30 and 2025 Mazda CX-50 vehicles.

According to Mazda, a malfunction in the forward sensing camera may prevent the automatic emergency braking system and the lane-keep assist system from working.

But that isn't all, because the forward sensing camera problems will cause failures of the headlights to automatically adjust from high beams to low beams as intended.

Mazda forward camera recall letters are expected to be mailed November 2, 2024.

Dealers will inspect and replace the forward sensing cameras if necessary.

Mazda3, Mazda CX-30 and Mazda CX-50 owners may contact Mazda at 800-222-5500 and refer to forward sensing camera recall number 6824H.