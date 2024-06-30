Nissan Frontier Ball Joint Problems Cause Recall

Nissan recalls 2024 Frontier trucks due to problems with the front right lower link ball joints.

June 30, 2024 — A Nissan Frontier lower link ball joint recall involves 2024 Frontier trucks to replace the front right lower links.

About 6,000 Nissan Frontier trucks are affected by the problem caused by a supplier during production.

Nissan says the problem is a ball joint that is too big.

"As a result, the ball joint press fit on the front right hand lower link may be below the minimum pushout specification, potentially leading to ball joint disengagement from the front right hand lower link." — Nissan

According to Nissan, a disengaged ball joint won't immediately separate, but over time it can corrode and separate from the lower link, causing problems for drivers.

In March, a supplier technician reported a failed test on the front right lower link which caused the supplier to open an investigation. Engineers found the wrong die was used for the front right lower link.

Testing showed vertical displacement of the ball joint, though no complaints have been filed.

Nissan will mail Frontier lower link recall letters August 15, 2024, and the repair will take up to 2.5 hours.

Nissan Frontier owners may contact Nissan at 800-867-7669 and refer to recall number PD109.