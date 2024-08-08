Nissan Rogue Tie Rod Problems Investigated

Feds say owners of 2021 Nissan Rogues claimed the tie rods failed without any impacts.

August 8, 2024 — Nissan Rogue tie rod problems have caused the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open a formal investigation following a complaint about a bent tie rod.

Included in the investigation are inner tie rods on more than 77,000 model year 2021 Nissan Rogue SUVs.

A failed Nissan Rogue inner tie rod could cause a driver real trouble controlling the SUV.

Owners of 2021 Nissan Rogues say tie rod failures required towing the vehicles.

According to the Nissan Rogue owner who filed the primary complaint:

"The contact stated that while his wife was pulling out of the parking lot, the steering wheel suddenly pulled to the right and the front passenger's side tire became misaligned. The contact stated that the vehicle became undrivable. Several unknown warning lights were illuminated." — 2021 Nissan Rogue owner / New Jersey

The Rogue owner says the SUV was towed to a dealership where it was determined the tie rod was bent and needed to be replaced. The dealer repaired the tie rod problem and performed a wheel alignment. However, the steering wheel did not return to the center position.

Nissan was notified but said the tie rod repairs would not be covered under the warranty because the dealer told Nissan the tie rod bent due to an impact. But the Rogue owner insists there was never an impact that caused the tie rod to bend or deform.

"No further assistance was provided. The failure mileage was approximately 16,655."

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Nissan Rogue tie rod failure investigation.